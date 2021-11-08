Keith Lee on his WWE release: “Worry not. We are not done.”

Keith Lee has issued his first public statements since WWE released him earlier this month. Lee thanked his followers for all the positivity that’s been dropped on him the past few days.

“I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work. #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless” – Keith Lee

Keith Lee posted the following statement on social media on Monday, his 37th birthday:

“Greetings and salutations,” he wrote. “This day is my birthday! It is not a happy birthday, but it is one I am most grateful for. Several months ago, it was not a guarantee I would make it to this day, so there is positivity in that. I paid all my medical bills from the many offices and machines I frequented. There is positivity in that. And, I do find it amusing that people believe anyone but me paid for my medical expenses.

I was going to wait a couple weeks, but I think it’s time to look toward the future, forward match as I like to say. I am capable of so much more and I can’t wait to see what it looks like properly. I have a wide array of interests and abilities…. I also consider myself to be rather open minded. Here’s to a future that, for all intents and purposes….seems Limitless.”

Keith Lee’s Future

It remains to be seen where Keith Lee will wind up next. That said, he is one of the hottest prospects to hit the free agency market in quite some time.

AEW President Tony Khan has been keeping tabs on WWE’s recent releases. During a recent interview with PWTorch, Khan said there’s some “very interesting people” that WWE just let go, whom he’d be interested in doing business with.

Lee is likely bound by a 90-day non-compete clause, which would keep him on the sidelines through February 2022.

Attitude issues?

Following Keith Lee’s WWE release, Wade Keller of PWTorch later reported that reported that “attitude issues” may have played a role in his release from the company.

“Keith Lee, I have chronicled for months and months and months and months and months, was somebody that even people who were rooting for him behind the scenes became frustrated with him,” Keller said.

“He just had, in general, attitude issues. Or as one wrestler told me tonight, “perceived attitude issues,” Keller continued. “He just was frustrated. I’ve heard different things about him in terms of his mood being altered way more than it should in the modern era about being asked to do a job.”