Kyle O’Reilly & Johnny Gargano To Work Dark Match At Smackdown Tonight

2 of NXT‘s biggest stars are scheduled to be at Smackdown tonight. According to a Tweet from John Pollock of Post Wrestling, Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano are both scheduled to work a dark match on the show from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

“Per sources – Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly are scheduled for a dark match tonight in Evansville at the Smackdown tapings,” Pollock Tweeted.

It was reported back in September that Gargano’s contract with WWE was up on December 3rd. As for O’Reilly, earlier this month it was reported that his contract expires sometime next month as well.

Gargano first started working for WWE in 2015, with him officially signing with the promotion the following year. He is the first-ever NXT triple crown champion, having won the NXT Championship (1x), the North American title (3x) and the tag-team titles (1x with Tommaso Ciampa).

Kyle O’Reilly has been with WWE since 2017. He is a 3x NXT tag-team champion along with other members of the Undisputed Era. Along with Bobby Fish, he is also a 3x ROH World Tag Team Champion and 2x IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion in NJPW. O’Reilly is also a former ROH World Champion.