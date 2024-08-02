Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa Surprise Fans At AIW Event

Fans who attended a recent AIW event were surprised to see the WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY made an appearance during the show. At AIW’s Against The World on August 1, the WWE Tag Team Champions surprised fans and earned a loud ovation from those in Cleveland. The show also featured the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) who are reportedly set to join WWE after finishing with TNA earlier this year.

Johnny Gargano & Ciampa showed up at AIW Wrestling



This is awesomepic.twitter.com/amsnJdK4I2 — Julian Weeks (@JulianWks) August 2, 2024

Gargano started with AIW in 2005 and was a mainstay for the promotion for years before joining WWE in 2016. During his tenure, he won the AIW Absolute Championship once and the Intense Championship twice. It was during his AIW tenure that Gargano would feud with future WWE names including Tyler Black (now Seth Rollins) and AEW’s Bryan Danielson.

- Advertisement -

#DIY will defend the WWE Tag Team Championships on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown against The Bloodline (Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu.) The Bloodline earned the title opportunity by winning a gauntlet match during last week’s edition of the blue brand and marks the first title shot for both Tonga and Fatu since joining WWE earlier this year. Gargano and Ciampa have held the gold since dethroning A-Town Down Under on the July 5, edition of SmackDown.

Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa and for results and more for tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown.