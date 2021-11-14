Update On Lance Archer Medical Condition

Lance Archer has been out of action since last month after a botched move. Now Tony Khan has provided some updates on his condition

The AEW owner commented on Archer’s health during the post Full Gear media scrum. He revealed that the heavyweight star has passed the impact and concussion tests successfully after his injury:

“Thankfully, he came out of it good. It was a neck injury, not a head injury. He cleared all the impact testing, concussion, all the stuff over the last several weeks. He twisted his neck, but he’s good,”

When asked when we may see the AEW star back in action, Khan said that he doesn’t know and exact date and he doesn’t want to rush things.

For those who don’t know, Lance Archer faced Eddie Kingston in the first round AEW world title eliminator tournament match during the October 23 edition of Dynamite.

The former NJPW star attempted a moonsault off the top rope during one spot. Though he couldn’t rotate enough and landed on his head.

The officials called an audible to end the match after this scary spot. Kingston ended up rolling his opponent for the win. It appeared that the heavyweight star was fine after he walked to the back by himself

Lance Archer also made a tweet about the botched spot claiming that things could have been worse but his absence from AEW since then had fans puzzled. We will have to see how long he has to stay out of action before returning to AEW TV.