Malakai Black Teases ‘Interesting Changes’ To His Character

Malakai Black has made a number of changes to his character since joining AEW. Though it appears that he hasn’t reached his final form just yet.

The mysterious star recently had an interview with Fulton County Post. He talked about things such as the circumstances leading to his WWE release and more.

Speaking of his AEW persona, Black claimed that fans will get to see a very interesting change in the behavior of his character in the coming two weeks:

“There’s a lot of things that I put into Malakai that I haven’t even shown, the interesting thing is that in the next two weeks you’re going to see a very interesting change within the aesthetics and the behavior of said character.”

Malakai Black also went into detail of the effort he has put into his current character. He described the various places he has taken inspiration from for his act and detailed the meaning behind the aesthetics of his entrance.

The former WWE star has been feuding with Cody Rhodes since his debut for AEW in July. He has also recently formed an alliance with Andrade El Idolo. We will have to see how the teased character changes affect this partnership.