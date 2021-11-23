Pay Close Attention To This On Tonight’s NXT 2.0

The road to War Games continues tonight on NXT 2.0. It’s sure to be an eventful broadcast, with three of the brand’s top champions in action. However, fans should pay close attention to the North American Championship match.

North American champion Carmelo Hayes will put his gold on the line against Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne. The finish of this triple threat match could say a lot about Gargano’s future with WWE.

Johnny Wrestling’s WWE contract is set to expire in just a matter of weeks. The expiration date is believed to be December 3rd. He recently removed all NXT references from his Twitter account. This fueled speculation that Gargano will test his value on the free agency market.

In this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE has “made a very strong offer” to keep Gargano with the company for “a very long time.”

Tonight’s triple threat match will speak volumes about his standing with the company. If Gargano wins the title, that would be a strong indication he has re-signed.

If Carmelo Hayes retains, or if Pete Dunne walks away as champion, it’s safe to say Gargano’s long-term future with WWE remains questionable at best.

NXT Preview (11/23)

Here’s the full lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network:

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller (Non-Title Match)

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade (Non-Title Match)