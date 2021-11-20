Potential Reason Behind Hit Row’s WWE Release

Members of the Hit Row faction were probably the most surprising names to be let go during the latest wave of WWE releases. They had only been called up to the main roster last month.

Dave Meltzer provided some updates on this decision in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He revealed what probably led to their firing.

There had been rumors of Top Dolla having backstage heat in NXT. Meltzer reports that he rubbed a lot of people the wrong way during his time in the development brand:

“While he came across well on television, he rubbed a ton of people the wrong way in NXT and was getting the same reputation on the main roster.”

Vince McMahon apparently saw Top Dolla as the star of Hit Row due to his size. Once the decision was made to let him go, the other remaining members of the faction in Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante Thee Adonis were likely “caught in the crossfire.”

WWE released over half a dozen names including talents such as John Morrison, Drake Maverick, and Tegan Nox earlier this week.

These stars including Hit Row will become free agents after their 90 days non-compete clause expires on Wednesday, February 16.