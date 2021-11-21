Sasha Banks Recalls Attending Eddie Guerrero Tribute Show Before Learning Of His Death

Sasha Banks‘ love for Eddie Guerrero has been well documented. Recently on Ariel Helwani Meets, however, she detailed attending the tribute show to him filmed the day he died. Banks says she only learned of Guerrero’s passing upon arriving at the arena that night.

Guerrero passed away on Sunday, November 13th, 2005 and WWE taped both a RAW and Smackdown episode that night dedicated to him. The show took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Banks was living at the time.

“I was so excited to go to that show. All I wanted to do was to show Eddie Guerrero my sign,” Banks said.

“I remember going into the arena and I saw all these signs that said ‘Rest in Peace, Eddie Guerrero.’ I was so confused. I was like, ‘Well, maybe Minneapolis doesn’t like Eddie because it was advertised as Eddie Guerrero vs. Undertaker, which I just assumed everybody loved The Undertaker,” Banks continued.

“A fan came up to me and he told me that Eddie Guerrero passed away that night and everything inside of me just broke. I couldn’t believe that my hero passed away.”

Banks would have been 13 at the time.

“I was in my mom’s arms just bawling. I couldn’t believe it,” Banks recalled.

There would be no Sasha Banks if there wasn’t a Eddie Guerrero! You will always be in my heart #ThankYouEddie pic.twitter.com/flaV0XuXVv — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) November 13, 2015

Last weekend’s Full Gear show took place on the anniversary of Eddie Guerrero’s death in the city that he died in.

Eddie Guerrero was 38 years old at the time of his death. The cause of his death is listed as heart failure due to underlying atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Eddie was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2006.