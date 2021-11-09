Tammy Sytch Released From Hospital

Tammy Sytch (aka Sunny) has been released from hospital after a 10-day stay. She has not revealed the reason why she was under medical care, however.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to her Facebook account to update fans on her situation.

“Hey everyone. Just wanted to update you all on why I haven’t been online,” Sytch wrote on November 5th. “I’ve been in the hospital since last Saturday, sick since a few days before that. I thought I would have been discharged by now, but things keep coming up that need testing and I may be having a procedure. I’ll probably be here for a few days more, while they try and diagnose every issue. Please respect my privacy at this time… and I appreciate your support.

These details will be kept private, but they are long-time nagging issues that need to be dealt with and fixed so I can stop coming back in pain every 18 months or so. Thank you again… I’ll update you on my progress once I know more.”

Then on Sunday, Sytch complained about the treatment she was receiving at the hospital.

“Thanks to this wonderful hospital that won’t do the surgery I need to finally be pain free, carb loads me bc they have me on a cardiac diet instead a low-carb diet (I’m diabetic), and then overdosed me on insulin to compensate for all the carbs and sugars they are feeding me and CRASHES my sugars to the point where I’m almost passing out. GREAT JOB BAYSHORE!!! You need to hire new surgeons and endocrinologists who know what they’re doing,” she wrote.

Yesterday, Sytch revealed that she has finally been discharged after a 10-day stay in the hospital.

“After 10 long horrible days on the hospital, I’m finally back home, in my happy place,” wrote Sytch.

Her Facebook posts are below:

Tammy Sytch In Wrestling

The 48-year-old Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in their Class of 2011. As Sunny, she has been referred to as the first “Diva” in WWE. Sytch played an important role for WWE in the 90s and was a prominent part of Monday Night Raw during the Attitude Era. Sunny is a 2x Slammy Award winner as well. She won the award for “Best Buns” and “Minds Behind the Mayhem” in 1996.

Tammy Sytch was released from prison this June after a roughly 1-year stay. She wrote a statement on her Facebook page upon her release.

“To my fans and the pro wrestling community:

I am happy to be finished with my sentence and I am anxious to start the next chapter of my life. I am healthy and happy and feel great.”