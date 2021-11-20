Andy Williams aka The Butcher has reportedly suffered a bicep injury that is going to keep him out of action for the next few months.

Bryan Alvarez talked about him on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live. He revealed that the heavyweight star suffered a torn bicep during his match on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

The post Full Gear episode saw The Butcher and The Blade facing Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii in a tag team match.

The American tag team not only lost this bout to Cassidy and Ishii but Williams also ended up suffering the injury during this fight.

This isn’t the first time he has suffered a serious injury this year. The musician previously suffered a hand injury while competing against the then TNT champion Darby Allin during The House Always Wins event in April.

The previous injury kept The Butcher out of action for almost 5 months. He returned to action during the All Out PPV in September, attacking Orange Cassidy.

An exact timetable for his return is not known yet but a torn bicep should keep him out of action for at least 3-4 months. We will update you when more details regarding his health and recovery come to light.