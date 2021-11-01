Tom Lawlor Issues Statement On Free Agent Status

Tom Lawlor has spoken out after his MLW contract has wrapped up.

Lawlor made the transition from the MMA world to the wrestling industry back in 2014. At the time, he was still fighting but he began to find success inside the squared circle. In 2017, he signed with MLW.

Lawlor’s true breakthrough in wrestling was with MLW. He captured the promotion’s World Heavyweight Championship. His hard work earned him a spot on the NJPW Strong show. He is the current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion.

Tom Lawlor Says Goodbye To MLW

Fightful first dropped the report that Tom Lawlor would not re-sign with MLW. Lawlor took to his Twitter account to confirm the news.

As of today, I am a free agent in the world of professional wrestling. Thank you to @mlw @courtbauer @MSL @beINSPORTSUSA for the time & effort they put in with me. But mostly I’d like to thank the MLW staff, wrestlers past & present, and fans for the 4 years of memories! #mlw — FILTHY (@FilthyTomLawlor) November 1, 2021

Time will tell what’s next for Lawlor. For now, he’ll continue to be a fighting champion on NJPW Strong. SEScoops will keep you posted on the future of Tom Lawlor.