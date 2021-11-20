Top Dolla Responds To Reports Of Backstage Heat In WWE

‘Top Dolla’ A.J. Francis has responded to the reports about his backstage behavior leading to the WWE release of the Hit Row faction.

The now-former WWE star took on his Twitter to comment on the report claiming that he rubbed people the wrong way in NXT.

Top Dolla explained that he got plenty of stories about how he was disrespected by the officials as well, but he has kept things professional:

TRUST ME I got plenty stories I can tell about how I was disrespected but just took it on the chin like a professional.



Even with the video I released today it was all professionalism. But I’m NOT gonna let these BS “reports” ruin my reputation.



I got tea I can spill too. pic.twitter.com/gKlX3qdAHL — A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) November 19, 2021

For those who don’t know, Hit Row were among the half dozen names released from WWE during the latest budget cuts earlier this week.

A report provided some backstage info on the potential reason behind some of these cuts. It claimed that Top Dolla had rubbed some people within NXT the wrong way.

He had started getting the same reputation on the main roster which contributed to the decision of his release from the promotion.

Briana ‘B-Fab’ Brandy had already been let go by the officials earlier this month. Since Top Dolla was seen as the star of the faction, the decision was made to release Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis as well.

All the Hit Row members and the other released stars are expected to become free agents in February. We will have to see if the group remains together or go their separate ways after that.