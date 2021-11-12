WWE Disputes “Erroneous” Claims By Keith Lee About Paying For His Medical Bills

WWE has issued a statement in response to what Keith Lee stated about how he paid for his own medical expenses. Lee wrote in the statement regarding the bills:

“Several months ago, it was not a guarantee I would make it to this day, so there is positivity in that. I paid all my medical bills from the many offices and machines I frequented. There is positivity in that. And, I do find it amusing that people believe anyone but me paid for my medical expenses.”

On Friday, WWE issued this statement to dispute Lee’s claims:

“Keith Lee’s recent comments implying WWE failed to pay his medical bills are erroneous. WWE has an extensive healthcare program for the medical care of its in-ring performers and Mr. Lee was part of this program while with the company. Should Mr. Lee have any concerns over the payment of medical bills, he is welcome to address them with WWE.”

Last Thursday, Lee was among the 18 talents released as part of the latest wave of budget cuts.

Lee was sidelined earlier this year with COVID-19 and the virus caused heart issues that kept him sidelined for several months. He would return in July only to later be pulled from television as he started working dark matches with the “Bearcat” gimmick. Lee is under a 90-day non-compete clause.