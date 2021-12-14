Adam Page On If There Were Plans For Feud With Brodie Lee Before His Passing

Adam Page had several interactions with Brodie Lee and the Dark Order in 2020. Many fans wondered if AEW was building to a feud between the Hangman and the Exalted One prior to Lee’s untimely passing in December 2020.

Page recently appeared on Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette. They discussed parenthood, his time as a high school teacher, starting off on the wrong foot in AEW and much more.

When asked if there were any plans for him to feud with Brodie Lee, Page said that it’s something that he wanted. He tries to plant storyline “seeds” on Being The Elite, because Tony Khan watches the show closely and has picked up several angles from the web series.

“I wanted to,” Paige said about feuding with Brodie Lee. “A lot of times in AEW it feels like what I’m thinking I would like to work towards might not be what that person’s thinking. It might not be what Tony’s thinking. But [I go] ‘Oh, I’ll do a BTE scene and plant a seed for it to see what kind of reaction it gets.’ And almost, 99 out of 100 cases, I’m pretty confident and the seeds that I would plant, what reaction they’re going to get.” said Adam Page, “And then I know that’s going to drive where the story goes on TV as well. When there’s a built-in reaction to something you go with it.

He continued, “And that’s what this company does. Let’s be honest. AEW exists because of something like Being The Elite where we could have just these stupid ass storylines that in Ring of Honor and New Japan started influencing the actual wrestling shows. Or in a lot of cases, were more popular than the wrestling shows. I remember I’d be wrestling in Ring of Honor and people were chanting stuff from our little stupid BTE storyline. That’s why they were there. That’s why AEW exists because of those kinds of things.”

Adam Page Was Planting Seeds For A Brodie Lee Feud

Adam Page continued by explaining that he was planting seeds for a future rivalry with the former TNT champion. When Lee was away, there were times that made Page consider stopping the storyline. Though according to him, he felt like it would have been a disservice to Brodie and the members of the Dark Order, so he kept going:

“So, I was planting seeds to do something with Brodie because I really wanted to and when he was ill and was gone, we didn’t know what was going on. I guess there were points where I thought ‘I don’t know, should I keep going [in] this direction? I don’t know. I don’t know what to do.’ But I felt it would have been a disservice to him and to all of the Dark Order who are incredible people to not keep going the only way that made sense, regardless of where we would end up with it. I’m very glad we did that.”

If you use any quotes from the article please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription