Amanda Huber Pens Players Tribune Article About Brodie Lee

The world lost Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee) on December 26th, 2020. Coming up on the 1-year anniversary of his passing, Brodie’s wife Amanda has penned a column for the Players Tribune about her husband.

“I know there’s a tendency, after someone passes, to want to sugarcoat things — to tell the ‘easy’ version of the story. But that’s not something I’m interested in doing with the story of me and Jon. It just wouldn’t feel right. Our love was never perfect….. but it was always real,” Huber wrote.

Amanda continued to write about the early parts of their relationship, when both were on the independent wrestling scene. She also spoke about her efforts to make it in wrestling back during this time.

“But I won’t lie: I still get sad, sometimes, when I think about the wrestling business of a decade ago, the wrestling business that I tried to make it in. Because the truth is….. that business chewed me up and then spit me out, pretty much.”

“Too many years of being around types of behavior that we didn’t even have words for yet.”

The article continues to detail Jon’s career in WWE and their marriage. Eventually, Amanda covers Jon getting sick and the very difficult conversations she had to have with her kids.

“Today would have been our tenth anniversary. December 13th, 2011 — that’s the day we got married. It was a Tuesday (and you know what that means). Counting everything….. I guess we knew each other for about 18 years. Funny how that seems both so long and so short.”

The full article is available here.