B-Fab Comments On Reports Of Top Dolla’s Backstage Heat In WWE

Members of the Hit Row faction were part of the dozens of talents released by WWE this year. B-Fab was the first to be let go on November 4. The rest of the group was released 15 days later, only weeks after making their main roster debuts.

Though their release became a controversial topic when reports emerged of ‘Top Dolla’ A.J. Francis ‘rubbing people the wrong way’ leading to the departure of the group.

B-Fab responded to these talks during a recent K&S WrestleFest signing. She explained that people make up stories when they don’t know the truth:

“Here’s the thing, people will always say anything to make sense of when things happen even if it’s not true or they don’t know the details. Things like that. AJ is an amazing guy and is so smart. A huge wrestling fan, knows his stuff, very dedicated to the whole group.

We had a lot of idea for the group. AJ is a professional and a huge fan.” said B-Fab, “People just say things because they want to make sense about what happened, especially something unfortunate as this.”

Top Dolla has previously responded to the reports as well. He claimed that standing up for himself was considered wrong by WWE officials and that he had ‘plenty of stories’ about being disrespected himself.

Apart from this, B-Fab also confirmed that she had a 30-days non-compete clause while the rest of Hit Row has a 90-days non-compete clause after being upgraded to main roster contracts.

Thanks for Fightful for the transcribed quotes