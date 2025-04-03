B-Fab Calls Out Naomi In A Fiery Promo: “You exchanged your pain for pride”

B-Fab is all fired up and issued a warning to Naomi ahead of their grudge match on this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

Naomi recently embraced her darker side and revealed that she was the attacker of Jade Cargill. Well, she has gone berserk and wanted to send a statement on last week’s WWE SmackDown. Ahead of Michin’s match against Charlotte Flair, Naomi came out and brutally attacked B-Fab and Michin. However, she ran away when Jade Cargill showed up.

B-Fab has now posted a video clip on Instagram in which she called out Naomi. The former Hit Row member said that Naomi inspired her to be in the business and it’s commendable how far her rival has come. However, Naomi’s actions against Jade Cargill hurt her. Here is what she said (transcribed by SEScoops):

“You’ve always done the right thing. Always. That’s exactly why we looked up to you. You’re the reason why I wanted to be in this business. You inspired more than just one if you didn’t know. Everybody who told me I’ll be nothing in this business that I couldn’t make it, I ignored it all and I looked at you Naomi. I saw you scratching claw for a little piece that they gave you but I knew that one day you would overcome and you showed us all when you became Women’s Champion. But when we heard what happened to Jade we were all sad. But when

you came out and confessed in that ring that you were the one who did it? We were all hurt, especially me. You exchanged your pain for pride and on top of it all you wanted to be justified. See this Friday when I’m in a ring with you I won’t be in the ring with the glow that we once knew. Nah. I’m gonna be locked in and I’m gonna do what’s right even if that means pretending that I don’t know you. It’s gonna hurt me but it’s all good because you know why that’s just how it be. See you on Friday.”

Earlier this week, Naomi had even reposted a video clip on X in which she was choking. The former Women’s Champion even warned B-Fab, saying she won’t release the chokehold next time they square off.

Next time I won’t let go ??? https://t.co/eL2tToR8Em — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) March 30, 2025

The rivalry between Naomi and Jade Cargill is boiling. The former even ruined Cargill’s in ring return against Liv Morgan, marking her first loss in a singles battle. Not only that, she even took out Cargill following the match. It is now a matter of time when Cargill and Naomi go face to face inside the ring.

If you use any quote from this article, please credit SEScoops for transcription