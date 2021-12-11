Bella Twins Reveal Custom Divas Championship Belt

The Bella Twins have both captured the WWE Divas Championship during their career in the company. Brie Bella captured the championship once in her career and Nikki Bella has two reigns to her name. While WWE didn’t do make any custom changes to the title for the champion holding it, the Bella Twins have decided to look back on their days as champions and have made a custom title for themselves.

In a video uploaded on their YouTube channel The Bella Twins, the twins unbox their custom Divas Championship belts which are red in color instead of the signature pink. Brie’s title had “Brie Mode” printed on it while Nikki had “Fearless 02” printed on the left side of the belt.

“Honestly, if we embark for one more run, I think I would have to replace the Raw Women’s Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship or the Women’s Tag Team Championships with this,” Nikki said. “Ooh, how much would people hate us?” questioned Brie. The twins added that the belts are available to purchase from WWE’s online store.

Brie Bella won the Divas title from Eve Torres in April 2011. Two months later in June, she would drop the title to Kelly Kelly on an episode of Raw. She would only hold the title for one reign of 70 days.

Nikki Bella would then win the title in April 2012 by defeating Beth Phoenix in a lumberjill match on Raw. This would be the first time Nikki would win the title. The title reign didn’t amount to much, however, as she would lose the belt at Extreme Rules six days later to Layla, who had just made a return at the time.

Nikki would hold the title again at Survivor Series 2014 from AJ Lee and this time she would hold the title for 301 days, becoming the longest-reigning Divas Champion of all time.