Wrestling World Remembers Brodie Lee On 1 Year Anniversary Of His Passing

The wrestling world has come together to remember the late Jon Huber, known to wrestling fans as Brodie Lee or Luke Harper on 1 year anniversary of his passing on December 26.
Lee, who was a former Intercontinental champion and TNT champion sadly passed away on the same date a year ago due to a lung issue.
The sudden passing of the 41-year-old had shocked the wrestling world. All the industry had paid tribute to the wrestling veteran and they have once again reminded everyone that Brodie’s legacy has not been forgotten.
The WWE champion Big E penned down an amazing tribute to the former WWE star. He claimed that he still have dozens of things he wants to tell the late star every day.
E mentioned how he is grateful that so many people have made a commitment to keep the memory of Brodie Lee alive and he hoped to continue to honor him.
AEW‘s Alan Angels took on his Twitter to remember the former champion. He noted how Lee was one of the few people in wrestling he never heard anything bad about.
Other people who paid tribute to the late legend include WWE and AEW names such as Members of The Dark Order, Renee Paquette, Matt Cardona, and more. You can check out all the tributes below: