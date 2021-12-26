Wrestling World Remembers Brodie Lee On 1 Year Anniversary Of His Passing

The wrestling world has come together to remember the late Jon Huber, known to wrestling fans as Brodie Lee or Luke Harper on 1 year anniversary of his passing on December 26.

Lee, who was a former Intercontinental champion and TNT champion sadly passed away on the same date a year ago due to a lung issue.

The sudden passing of the 41-year-old had shocked the wrestling world. All the industry had paid tribute to the wrestling veteran and they have once again reminded everyone that Brodie’s legacy has not been forgotten.

The WWE champion Big E penned down an amazing tribute to the former WWE star. He claimed that he still have dozens of things he wants to tell the late star every day.

E mentioned how he is grateful that so many people have made a commitment to keep the memory of Brodie Lee alive and he hoped to continue to honor him.

AEW‘s Alan Angels took on his Twitter to remember the former champion. He noted how Lee was one of the few people in wrestling he never heard anything bad about.

One of the only people in wrestling I’ve never heard anyone say a single bad thing about. #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/3ixJdjJnSB — Alan Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) December 26, 2021

Other people who paid tribute to the late legend include WWE and AEW names such as Members of The Dark Order, Renee Paquette, Matt Cardona, and more. You can check out all the tributes below:

I think of him when I look at my suitcase.

I think of him whenever I see hockey on TV, or when I see a dirty formerly white tank top.

I think of him when I see the TNT Title.

I think of him when I read to my two sons.



Gone, but clearly never forgotten. #BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/36kt8PyKqb — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) December 26, 2021

Yeah — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 26, 2021

A year already. He made me a better person. #BrodieLeeForever https://t.co/BcgXBftP8J — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) December 26, 2021

Can’t believe it’s been a year now. Miss this man soo much https://t.co/6YcJUmBXBL — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) December 26, 2021

GNU Jon Huber



Speak his name. https://t.co/FEfVYRTmkw — Excalibur (@ShutUpExcalibur) December 26, 2021

Couldn’t say it better. Ettore sums up what so many of us feel.



A year ago we lost one of the best of us but his memory and the effect he had on us will never ever be forgotten.



Brodie forever. https://t.co/2rrGFFG1hr — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) December 26, 2021

“How we shall laugh at the trouble of parting when we meet again.” ? #RIPBrodieLee #BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/PSopdBae2z — Margaret Stalvey (@mmstalvey) December 26, 2021

Jon was the best photo bomber! And he would light up a room by just walking in and you know there was something funny that he was about to say or do. I miss you my friend/brother. Always in our hearts & minds. ? Your family is our family. #BrodieLeeForever https://t.co/WNiBSyIT5k — Michael J Sampson, DO FAOASM (@DocSampson13) December 26, 2021

It's Sunday. You know what that means. ?#BrodieLeeForever — Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) December 26, 2021