Report: Brody King Signs With AEW, Likely Role Revealed

It appears Brody King is All Elite.

Bodyslam.net‘s Cassidy Haynes has brought word that Brody is on his way to AEW. The report notes that one source was told over Thanksgiving weekend that his contract was a “done deal.”

It’s been said that shortly after word broke of ROH “reconceptualizing,” Brody ended up putting pen to paper with AEW.

Brody King’s Role In AEW?

(via Mikey Nolan Photography)

On the Dec. 15 Winter Is Coming special episode of AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black was seen in a segment where he appeared to introduce someone to the House of Black.

The report notes that this will likely be Brody King’s role in AEW. It would come as no surprise as Malakai and Brody are tag team partners in PWG. Back in October, Malakai teased bringing Brody to AEW.

The first of the foundation. https://t.co/kWNp8OLNaA — Malakai Black (@malakaiblxck) October 28, 2021

Brody has been seen working for ROH and NJPW. In particular, he’s been appearing on a lot of shows on NJPW Strong in North America.

While Brody has yet to capture gold under the NJPW banner, he is a former ROH World Tag Team Champion. He’s also held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

In PWG, he holds one-half of the tag team gold with Malakai Black.