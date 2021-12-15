Buff Bagwell Says He Turned Down WWE Hall of Fame Offer

Buff Bagwell says WWE wanted him to go into the WWE Hall of Fame along with the other members of the NWO in 2020. Bagwell says he turned down the offer, however, as he didn’t want to go into the Hall of Fame as a member of a group. He made these comments on the “Who The Fook Are These Guys” podcast.

“They actually called me to do the Hall of Fame thing,” Bagwell said. “I was like, I’ll be honest with you I said ‘I don’t want to be part of a group in the Hall of Fame.’ I’d be like Brett Favre getting a Hall of Fame ring because of the Green Bay Packers.”

“Brett Favre got a ring because he’s Brett Favre.”

When Bagwell asked if he felt that a solo induction was possibly in his future, the 51-year-old stated he didn’t believe that was ever going to happen. He also noted that Lex Luger isn’t in the WWE Hall of Fame either.

HUGE GUEST THIS WEEK! We welcome Buff Bagwell, and discuss the nWo, Hulk Hogan, being fired by Vince McMahon, declining a Hall of Fame induction, and so much more! Listen now on Spotify, Apple podcasts and everywhere else! ????? pic.twitter.com/68mb2lJCKW — Who The Fook Are These Guys? (@WhoTheFookPod) December 15, 2021

Bagwell had a 10-year-run in WCW from 1991-2001. He then had a very brief run with WWE that ended shortly after a disastrous match against Booker T on the July 2nd, 2001 episode of RAW.

