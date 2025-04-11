Buff Bagwell and Bill Goldberg End 25-Year Wrestling Feud

A real-life beef between two of World Championship Wrestling’s most iconic stars has been settled, a quarter of a century after tensions first begun. On his YouTube channel, Marcus ‘Buff’ Bagwell was happy to share that his issues with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg are a thing of the past.

According to Bagwell, the issues between them stemmed from a humble gym workout in the late 1990s. At the time, Goldberg believed that Bagwell was mocking him for grunting as he pumped iron, when it was in fact a different WCW star to blame.

“Lex Luger made the sound. He was impersonating Herman Munster. I didn’t even do it!“

During a recent live-stream fundraiser to help with medical costs for Brian Knobbs, Bagwell finally got a chance to explain the truth to Goldberg. Now, Goldberg knows that Bagwell never disrespected him and the pair have been able to make amends.

“Thank God Bill finally knows in his heart that Marc Bagwell never did anything intentionally wrong or ugly to him. It just makes my heart warm to know that Bill [knows the truth].“

Real-life issues in wrestling are a common thing and some wrestlers go to their graves without forgiving those they believe have wronged them. Thankfully for Buff and Bill, they now know the truth and can let go of the resentment they have held on to for the past 25 years.