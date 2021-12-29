Christian Cage: ‘To Get My Career Back After 7 Years Is A Gift’

After 7 years of absence, Christian Cage made his in-ring return at the Royal Rumble PPV earlier this year in January. He subsequently joined AEW in March where he has been really able to showcase his talent once again.

The former world champion recently had an interview with ET Canada. He discussed a number of things such as whether or not he would like to see Jeff Hardy join AEW.

Speaking of his own time in AEW so far, Christian explained that being able to get his career back after losing it is like a gift for him:

“It’s a gift. It really is. To get my career back, to be able to take it back after losing it for seven years is pretty special. And you know, for me at this stage, I just wanted the right platform where I could finish my career the way that I wanted to.”

Christian Cage On What Convinced Him To Join AEW

Christian Cage then recalled his first conversation with the AEW president Tony Khan. He claimed that it was enough to convince him to join the promotion:

“Having one conversation with Tony about it,” recalled Cage, “I wasn’t even halfway through the conversation with him and I was like, ‘this is the place for me.’ It was based solely on him.”

Apart from this, Christian Cage also talked about things such as getting the chance to work with younger talents and more. You can check out his full interview below: