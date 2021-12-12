Danhausen Potentially Appearing at ROH Final Battle 2021

Despite being injured and unable to officially compete, Danhausen is reportedly making his way to the site of ROH Final Battle 2021 today.

It was recently confirmed by Fightful Select that the “Very Nice, Very Evil” star was set to be travelling today, and it looks as though he will be making somewhat of an appearance on the PPV tonight.

Fightful noted that “we’ve also learned that despite his injury, and signing in Chicago this weekend, Danhausen was slated to travel to the site of Final Battle.”

Again it is unconfirmed at this time if Danhausen will be appearing on the PPV itself, but it would certainly make sense for the injured star to do so if able.

Danhausen at Final Battle 2021

Here’s the full card for the PPV event tonight: