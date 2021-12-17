Darius Martin On How AEW Has Helped Him During His Recovery

Darius Martin has spent the majority of this year on the shelf recovering from an injury, but he is grateful to get the best support he can from AEW. The AEW star recently had an interview with Jon Alba on One-On-One. During the talk he provided an update on his recovery, claiming that he is feeling pretty good:

“I’m feeling pretty good, just moving around, taking it day by day, trying to get the clearance again, working my way up and building the strength again, you never want injuries, but I’m thankful it came at a time where I am fortunate enough to have this deal with AEW.”

Darius Martin On How AEW Has Helped Him

Martin continued by saying that AEW has been great to him during his recovery. Darius said that he really feels the love and support from the company. He then praised Tony Khan as a boss who values his employees:

“I’m still on the road, they’ve still been paying me. I’m still lucky enough to have that job and financial security because of AEW. It’s a great place and Tony Khan is an amazing boss who really values his employees and treats us like human beings. Tony is the best.”

Darius Martin last wrestled on AEW TV during a Dark episode back in February 18. He underwent ACL surgery on April 22. In his absence, his brother and Top Flight partner Dante Martin has made a name for himself in the singles division. He wrestled MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring during the Winter is Coming special.

