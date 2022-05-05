Malakai Black Reveals Darius Martin Was In “Nasty” Car Accident, Sidelined For 6-9 Months

Darius Martin, one-half of the tag team Top Flight, is injured and is sidelined from in-ring action.

He previously missed a year of action when he tore his ACL. Darius returned on AEW Dynamite as part of the AEW World Tag Team Title Number One Contendership Casino Tag Team Royale. The Young Bucks won the match to head into AEW Revolution as Martin was eliminated last.

Martin performed short of a dozen matches since his return, only to suffer another injury. There were reports of him suffering from a leg injury and missing significant ring time. Martin cleared up the air and said that his injury has nothing to do with wrestling by writing on Twitter, “What I’m currently dealing with had NOTHING to do with wrestling but I’m glad everyone else out there seems to know more about my health than I do.”

There was still no other information available about his injury until Malakai Black finally gave us an update about him.

Appearing on The Universal Wrestling Podcast, Black said (as transcribed by SEScoops): “I’ve wrestled Dante Martin, but his brother, unfortunately–I wish him a speedy recovery–he had a really nasty car accident. He’s out for another, like, six to nine months.”

Malakai Black was speaking about working with young talent and when speaking of working with Dante Martin, he gave an update on Darius’ health.