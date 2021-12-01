Eric Bischoff On If AEW Is Hoarding Talent

Eric Bischoff recently commented on if AEW is hoarding talent similar to what WCW is often alleged to have done during the Monday Night Wars. Bischoff was on his 83 Weeks podcast when he made the below comments.

“One of the biggest criticisms that I got from the dirt sheet community led by Dave Meltzer was ‘he’s signed too many WWE guys. Got too many people on the roster. Not letting the young talent get a shot because it’s bloated with ex-WWE guys.’ Okay, guess what? Some of that was true and some of that I deserved. Is history repeating itself? I don’t know, maybe?”

Bischoff continued to say he’s not aware of what Tony Khan‘s strategy is regarding roster size. He would also say, however, that if there is no strategy, signing too many wrestlers could backfire.

“That being said, if there is no strategy and if you’re simply loading up your roster for the sake of building a big roster because having a big roster is your measure of success, then yeah there’s a chance it could backfire.”

Bischoff then continued to say that if you have a large roster but many wrestlers feel they are not being utilized enough, it could lead to disgruntled workers.

“If you’re not using those people to the extent that they feel like they’re getting their part of that dream, then ultimately, you can have a challenge and that challenge can become malignant and dangerous.”

Bischoff has been critical of AEW as of late. He has accused AEW President Tony Khan of manipulating data in order to make his promotion seem more competitive to WWE. More on that story is available in the link below:

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcriptions.