Footage of Arn Anderson’s Scary Fall On Dynamite

Arn Anderson took a scary looking fall just as the main event to last night’s AEW Dynamite started. Cody Rhodes was making his entrance when Andrade El Idolo and his assistant Jose attacked. As Andrade went after Rhodes, Anderson lost his footing and fell off the ramp. He seemed to fall in-between the stage and the ramp area. Jose helped pick him up and then started to attack him as party of the storyline.

Anderson appeared okay and continued with the melee without showing any ill effects from the fall he took.

“I was told everyone is okay,” said Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio regarding Arn Anderson’s fall (as well as Cody’s flaming table spot).

Several fans have posted footage of Arn’s fall to social media.

Glad Arn was OK on this fall, and good on Jose to help Arn before beating his ass ?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Kvvj1ntboi — Joel Pearl | TimAndJoelPod.com (@JoelPearl) December 2, 2021

It was quite the main event last night from Atlanta. Rhodes picked up the victory over Andrade El Idolo in the Atlanta Street Fight. The finish came when Brandi Rhodes ran into the ring and poured gasoline on a table before lighting it on fire. Rhodes then suplexed Andrade through the table and got the pin. Rhodes seemed to take the brunt of the move, however, going directly through the highest part of the flames.

Following the match, AEW would post photos of Cody’s burnt back to social media. Those photos can be viewed in the link below: