Freddie Prinze Jr. praises William Regal for helping him in WWE

Freddie Prinze Jr. had a great experience working with William Regal during his time at WWE.

Prinze has a new wrestling-themed podcast, Wrestling With Freddie. Most people know Freddie Prinze Jr. for his movie roles. However, SEScoops readers know he was also a member of WWE’s creative team a decade ago (2008-2009 and 2010-2012).

On the latest Wrestling With Freddie, Prinze credits Regal for being a huge help to him behind the scenes.

“William Regal, also known as Steven Regal, is and was one of the single most helpful human beings while I worked at that company,” said Prinze. “He would warn me about people. He would help show me what wrestlers’ strengths were, and to write my promos, to fit the type of wrestler that they were, because I was not doing that.”

William Regal

It’s one thing to write for a television sitcom. However, professional wrestling is a unique medium with its own rules and nuances.

He continued, “You don’t want to write a Luchador like a big man, you don’t want to write a big man like a high flyer. There’s a different attitude when you’re seven-feet tall. You don’t have to say as much, you’re seven feet tall.”

Also on this episode, Prinze shares a heartwarming story involving New Japan Pro Wrestling star Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young in WWE/NXT.

