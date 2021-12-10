Jay Lethal Returns To ROH To Wrestle Jonathan Gresham At Final Battle

Jay Lethal will be returning to Ring of Honor to face Jonathan Gresham at Final Battle. Gresham had originally been scheduled to face Bandido for the ROH World Championship on the card. Bandido had to pull out of the show due to testing positive for COVID-19, however.

“This match is about more than winning or losing, more than who’s the best or what championship we hold,” Lethal said. “This match is about showing the world what this era of Ring of Honor is and I can’t wait to get back into the ring with one of the best wrestlers I know tomorrow night, Jonathan Gresham.”

ROH has said they will address the World Title situation during the first hour of Final Battle.

With ROH World Champion Bandido unable to appear at the #FinalBattle PPV, ROH officials have signed a new match as part of a double main event that truly encapsulates what ROH has represented for two decades: https://t.co/lGYZqRK6A4@TheJonGresham ? @TheLethalJay pic.twitter.com/OqKd6lw2oO — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 10, 2021

Gresham vs Lethal will be one-half of a double main event on the show. The Briscoes challenging the OKC (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) will be the other. The updated lineup for the show is below: