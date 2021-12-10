Jay Lethal Returns To ROH To Wrestle Jonathan Gresham At Final Battle

Jay Lethal will be returning to Ring of Honor to face Jonathan Gresham at Final Battle. Gresham had originally been scheduled to face Bandido for the ROH World Championship on the card. Bandido had to pull out of the show due to testing positive for COVID-19, however.
“This match is about more than winning or losing, more than who’s the best or what championship we hold,” Lethal said. “This match is about showing the world what this era of Ring of Honor is and I can’t wait to get back into the ring with one of the best wrestlers I know tomorrow night, Jonathan Gresham.”
ROH has said they will address the World Title situation during the first hour of Final Battle.
Gresham vs Lethal will be one-half of a double main event on the show. The Briscoes challenging the OKC (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) will be the other. The updated lineup for the show is below:
- Jay Lethal vs Jonathan Gresham
- ROH World Tag Team Championships
The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) (c) vs. The Briscoe Brothers (Mark Briscoe and Jay Briscoe)
- ROH Women’s World Championship
Rok-C (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
- ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championships
Shane Taylor Promotions (Jasper Kaun, Moses Maddox, and O’Shay Edwards) (with Ron Hunt) (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch) (with Vita VonStarr)
- ROH Television Championship
Dalton Castle (c) vs TBD
- ROH Pure Championship
Josh Woods (c) vs. Brian Johnson
- Kenny King vs Shane Taylor
- Eli Isom, Taylor Rust, and Tracy Williams vs. VLNCE UNLTD (Brody King, Homicide, and Tony Deppen)