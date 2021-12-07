Jeff Jarrett Purchases Springfield Sliders Baseball Team

Jeff Jarrett‘s Golden Rule Entertainment company has purchased collegiate summer league baseball team the Springfield (Illinois) Sliders. The collegiate summer leagues in the United States are for players who have had at least one year of college and at least one year of athletic eligibility left.

The Sliders play in the Prospect League. The team’s first season was in 2008. They won their first and only league championship their inaugural season.

“From the moment the opportunity to get involved was first presented to me, and hearing the passion in (Golden Rule Entertainment president) (Jamie Toole’s) voice about bringing the best entertainment experience possible to Springfield, I knew I wanted to be a part of this organization,” Jarrett said.

“I’m excited about the challenges ahead of us, but I’m more than confident that this talented and experienced ownership group will be able to deliver and exceed all expectations.”

In the 2019 season, the Sliders set a new record for most losses with 48. They also set a record for longest losing streak at 26.

In 2016, the team caused some controversy with a promotion to give away guns as part of a 50/50 draw. The ownership group stressed that the guns would not be given away in the stadium. Rather the person would have to exchange a winning ticket at a gun shop.

Jeff Jarrett is a 4x former WCW Champion and a 6x former NWA World Heavyweight Champion.