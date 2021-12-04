Jim Ross Comments On Firing Buff Bagwell In 2001

Jim Ross recently commented on the time he fired Buff Bagwell from WWE in 2001. IT was soon after a disastrous match he wrestled against Booker T. JR recently spent some time addressing this on his Grillin’ JR podcast.

“Well, Buff had a higher opinion of his work than Vince did,” JR said. “I become the bad guy because I’m the middle-man, I’m the guy that delivers the bad news, or the good news at times. I don’t hold any animosity to this day on Marc Bagwell.”

“He just wasn’t a good fit, Conrad. That partying lifestyle, we were trying to distance ourselves a little bit from that if we could.”

“Vince just didn’t see the money in Marc that Marc saw in himself. I can only deal with the hand’s that dealt me when I’m told ‘this kid’s no going to get it, I want you to let him go’.”

Ross would continue to say that despite what some believe, Judy Bagwell had little to do with Buff being released.

“Judy had little to do with that. Marc’s own personal habits and the way he conducted himself is what let the air out of his sails,” Ross continued.

JR’s full comments on releasing Buff Bagwell from WWE in 2001 can be heard in the video below.