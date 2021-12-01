Jim Ross Reveals He’s Going To Write Another Book

Jim Ross is planning to write another book. He revealed this news on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast.

In 2024, JR will celebrate 50 years in the wrestling business and publishers are interested in releasing another book to celebrate the anniversary.

“I’m going to write another book, it looks like,” Ross said on the show.

“We’ve been offered a deal from a couple of publishers about my 50 years in wrestling. I got in in ‘74, so it’s 2024, a couple of years. If I’m above ground, that’s what’s going to happen. That should be fun. I never stopped loving what I did.”

Jim Ross’ Books

Jim Ross has written three books to date. In 2003, he released “JR’s Cookbook” in association with WWE.

In 2017, he released “Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling.”

Last year, he released “Under the Black Hat: My Life in the WWE and Beyond.”

Good o’l JR will miss tonight’s broadcast of AEW Dynamite as he continues radiation treatment for skin cancer.

Ross has been documenting his treatments on social media. Just today, he noted that he is ready to start day 3 of his 21-day treatment.

He expects to return to AEW television at the December 29th edition of Dynamite from Jacksonville, FL.

Once again, we wish Jim Ross the very best of luck with his health!

