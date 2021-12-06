Update On Johnny Gargano & Kyle O’Reilly’s Expiring Contracts

Sunday night’s NXT War Games event may have been the final WWE PPV appearances event for both Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly.



Gargano and O’Reilly have been pillars of the developmental brand for the past several years. Their contracts were due to expire soon, with understandable speculation that they’d consider jumping to AEW along with Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and others.

WWE has attempted to re-sign both competitors. Fightful provided an update on this situation over the weekend:

“Both have been offered multi-year deals and were brought to Smackdown a couple of weeks ago, and it has been communicated to both men that the company wants to retain their services,” wrote Sean Ross Sapp.

As of War Games, neither had re-signed with the promotion. It is being said that most people are expecting both Gargano and O’Reilly to depart the company.

Gargano spoke to the fans in attendance after War Games went off the air and promised to “tell them everything” on Tuesday’s NXT. As seen below, fans chanted, “Thank you Johnny! Please don’t go!” at the former NXT Champion.

Wow. Big @JohnnyGargano promo after #NXTWarGames went off the air. Say it ain’t so Johnny… pic.twitter.com/aL5JS3SNsb — Sam Roberts (@notsam) December 6, 2021

Gargano’s contract was set to expire on December 3rd, 2021 but he signed a one-week extension recently. His contract will now expire on December 10th. Both O’Reilly and Gargano are scheduled to be on the Tuesday edition of NXT this week.

Kyle O’Reilly is also booked to face Von Wagner in a cage match on Tuesday’s NXT show.