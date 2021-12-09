Update On Johnny Gargano & Kyle O’Reilly Possibly Staying In WWE

On NXT this week, it seemed as though both Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly were written off television. According to comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, however, there is reason to believe that both will be back in the company.

“Both of their contracts are up or will be up in a couple of days. Neither has signed,” Meltzer said. “The feeling from what I was told from people in NXT is that they believe they are going to be back.”

It was noted that both Gargano and O’Reilly are having children early next year. The belief from some in NXT is that the angles on Tuesday night were meant to write O’Reilly and Gargano off television but that they will both return later.

“Both are having children early next year. Gargano talked about it, O’Reilly it’s the same situation. The feeling is the angles were to injure them, take them out for awhile and then they would comeback.”

Meltzer noted that if they are returning in 2022, then why had they not signed new contracts with WWE?

“If that’s the case, do you let your contract just expire? If that was the case then why didn’t you just sign a new contract? I don’t know exactly what the deal is. I know that in one of the cases, one of those people was very much considering AEW but had not made that choice.”

He concluded that WWE would not have done the angle they did for Gargano if they were expecting him to show up on AEW shortly after, however.

“WWE didn’t do that thing for Johnny Gargano to have him show up next week in AEW,” Meltzer said.

Truly overwhelmed by all the love and heartfelt messages. By no means does this mean goodbye… just smell ya later. pic.twitter.com/w8xHVxkHKG — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 8, 2021