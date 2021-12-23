John Morrison to challenge for the AAA Mega Championship

John Morrison has resurfaced. Following his WWE release in November, the master of Starship Pain will return to AAA early next year.
Now going by Johnny Mundo once again, the high-flying grappler will challenge Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo at Rey de Reyes on February 19th.
Watch the official announcement from Johnny Mundo himself:
Rey de Reyes Card
Here is the full card for AAA’s Rey de Reyes on February 19th:
- AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs Johnny Mundo
- Pentagon Jr. & Fenix vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico
- Rey de Reyes Sword: Laredo Kid vs Bandido vs Cibernetico vs TBA vs Psycho Clown
- La Hiedra & Villano III Jr. vs Sexy Star (II) & Octagon Jr. vs Chik Tormenta & Arez
- Psicosis (II), Abismo Negro Jr., Latigo vs Willie Mack, Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa
- Reina de Reinas Championship #1 contender – Maravilla vs Lady Shani vs Flammer vs TBA
- NGD vs LA Park vs La Empresa (Puma King, Sam Adonis, DMT Azul)