John Morrison to challenge for the AAA Mega Championship

John Morrison has resurfaced. Following his WWE release in November, the master of Starship Pain will return to AAA early next year.

Now going by Johnny Mundo once again, the high-flying grappler will challenge Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo at Rey de Reyes on February 19th.

Watch the official announcement from Johnny Mundo himself:

? @TheRealMorrison está de regreso y tiene un reto directo para el NUEVO Megacampeón de AAA, Hijo del Vikingo @vikingo_aaa



? 19 de febrero 2022



?? #ReyDeReyes ?? desde VERACRUZ en la gira #30AniversarioAAA ? pic.twitter.com/lZj3Duq8YR — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 22, 2021

Rey de Reyes Card

Here is the full card for AAA’s Rey de Reyes on February 19th:

AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs Johnny Mundo

Pentagon Jr. & Fenix vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico

Rey de Reyes Sword: Laredo Kid vs Bandido vs Cibernetico vs TBA vs Psycho Clown

La Hiedra & Villano III Jr. vs Sexy Star (II) & Octagon Jr. vs Chik Tormenta & Arez

Psicosis (II), Abismo Negro Jr., Latigo vs Willie Mack, Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa

Reina de Reinas Championship #1 contender – Maravilla vs Lady Shani vs Flammer vs TBA