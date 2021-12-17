Jonathan Gresham To Defend ROH Title On GCW Show

The ROH World Championship will be defended on tonight’s Game Changer Wrestling show from Los Angeles. Not only that, Gresham’s match against AJ Gray will be contested under “Pure rules”.

GCW: Blood On The Hills Lineup:

Gringo Loco vs. Arez vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Matt Vandagriffvs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Ninja Mack

No Ropes Barbed Wire Death Match

Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)

Blake Christian vs. Alex Zayne

Tony Deppen vs. Nick Wayne

Matthew Justice vs. Jacob Fatu

ROH World Championship

Pure Rules

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. AJ Gray

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) (c) vs. Brody King & PCO

Shortly after winning the ROH Championship at Final Battle, Gresham spoke to Sports Illustrated. He said that it’s up to him to keep the spirit of ROH alive. Gresham also noted that he wants to defend the title against CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

“As champion, it is up to me to keep the spirit and the essence of Ring of Honor alive,” Gresham said. “I will preserve and protect Pure wrestling as Ring of Honor world champion.”