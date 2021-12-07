Mercedes Martinez Discusses Her Issues with Retribution

Former WWE superstar Mercedes Martinez shared her thoughts on her issues in the group Retribution.

Martinez appeared on the Oral Session with Renee Paquette to discuss her short run on the WWE main roster. WWE made Martinez one of the original members of Retribution, but she requested to leave the group. In the interview, Martinez shared that lack of communication and creative difference led to her exit from the group.

“…Personally, I needed to know what the group was going to do. What is this group? What is the mentality of this group? Is this something personally that I can get behind? No one knew anything about this group,” said Martinez. She continued, “Mind you, everything was going on in the world with the riots. So is this group part of that because I don’t condone it. I don’t want to be a part of something that maybe mirrors something in real life.”

Martinez also shared that she was okay with the initial direction with the group, as long as WWE hid Retribution identity. However, WWE made the group reveal themselves, and she began to feel more uncomfortable with the gimmick.

More Details on Mercedes Martinez Main Roster run

Martinez has shared in previous interviews why she removed herself from the group. Although, In the interview with Paquette, Martinez revealed that WWE wanted to change her name before Martinez’s debut. However, WWE didn’t consult with Martinez about the decision, and she took offense to the decision.

“…It wasn’t okay to let me know that you were going to change my name the day of, without a contract. I was still on an NXT contract, and I’m not stupid. I’m a grown-ass woman. Talk to me. Don’t tell me the day of the show that you are going to change my name,” said Martinez. She continued, “We didn’t agree on that. We don’t agree on anything. If you want to do something, that’s fine. But don’t expect me to take it down lightly. I’m one of those people that if you talk to me, we can talk. I’m on an NXT contract, here we are on RAW. I’m not a part of Raw yet. Let’s talk. Let’s figure out what’s going on. The moment that happened, I was like, I can’t do this.”

While Martinez had creative differences with WWE, she shared that WWE understood her decision to return to NXT. She continued her WWE career in NXT until WWE released her on August 6th. Martinez is a free agent and is enjoying wrestling on her schedule. Although, She also doesn’t rule out a return to WWE as a coach to help develop talent in NXT.