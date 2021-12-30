Watch Mercedes Martinez Make Her Return On Dynamite

Mercedes Martinez is all elite.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured the second and last semi-final match of the TBS championship tournament. It saw Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill going up against each other.

Towards the ending of the match that was mostly dominated by Cargill, Rosa got a figure four locked in. However, Cargill got to the ropes forcing the break.

Mark Sterling then created a distraction that led to a hooded figure attacking Thunder Rosa. This interference allowed Cargill to hit Jaded for the pinfall victory.

Thunder Rosa tried to attack Cargill after the match but the hooded figure returned. She put Rosa down once again and then revealed herself to be the former NXT star Mercedes Martinez:

Martinez and Cargill continued the post-match beatdown until Ruby Soho ran down to the ring and forced both the women to retreat.

Tony Khan took on his Twitter after the show. The AEW president confirmed that the wrestling veteran has officially signed with his promotion:

The former WWE star had made a number of appearances for AEW in 2019 before she got re-signed and returned to NXT.

Mercedes Martinez was released from her WWE contract in August. Before making her AEW return, she also made her Impact Wrestling debut in October.