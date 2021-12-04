ROH Champion & Former NXT Talent Take Part in AEW Dark Tapings

AEW taped several episodes of Dark at Universal Studios yesterday. Multiple wrestlers made their promotional debut during the tapings. These included a current ROH champion and a former NXT talent.

Current ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods debuted at the tapings. Woods defeated Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor to become the 2nd wrestler to hold the Pure title since it was reinstated last year. Woods was also signed to NXT from 2014 to 2016.

Scoop #3: Josh Woods vs Shawn Spears



Josh Woods is the current ROH Pure Champion pic.twitter.com/emCxtcFuA5 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) December 4, 2021

Also debuting at the tapings yesterday was 4 Horsewoman of MMA member, Marina Shafir. She wrestled Kris Statlander during the tapings. Shafir was released from her WWE contract in June after having been with the company since 2018. She recently participated in Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event for GCW in October.

Scoop #16: Kris Statlander vs Marina Shafir pic.twitter.com/7N9nJFiJsR — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) December 3, 2021

During an interview with Fightful, Shafir spoke about her WWE release and continuing her wrestling career.

“I didn’t take it personal, getting released. I have more good memories at NXT than bad. There’s no personal feelings towards that. I get that there’s sides to this business that you just can’t take personal. I signed that agreement long ago. I think two weeks after I got released, Barnett called me. First, we were just talking about how everything went down. But then he was just like, ‘I’m gonna indirectly ask you to stay in shape. Just take care of yourself and we’ll be chatting in a couple of weeks.’ I said, ‘Yep. Gonna go train now. See you later. Talk to you soon. Bye,” she said.