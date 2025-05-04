AEW Star Eying a Reunion with Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler’s days in WWE are over but the future of the former NXT Women’s Champion may be ‘All-Elite.’ On her Instagram Stories, AEW wrestler Marina Shafir shared a throwback image of herself and Baszler, teasing that a reunion could be coming. Shafir’s message of “Let the galaxy burn” certainly suggests that pain and devastation are coming from the pair.

Shafir and Baszler were allies in WWE NXT alongside Jessamyn Duke. With Ronda Rousey, the quartet made the ‘four horsewomen of UFC,’ a group of no-nonsense fighters who had turned to wrestling. Despite teases, a match against WWE’s own four horsewomen (Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair,) never materialized.

Shafir’s post has ignited discussion among fans as to whether Baszler could end up in AEW, where Shafir now competes. And with Shafir a regular on AEW TV as part of the Death Riders, a potential Baszler arrival could see the Queen of Spades head straight to the top of the card.