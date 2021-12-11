Shane Taylor Wants Big Time Title Matches Outside of ROH

ROH star Shane Taylor spoke to the Battleground podcast ahead of his Final Battle match against Kenny King.

The Ring of Honor star discussed several topics during the interview, including how he plans on facing major Champions outside of the company going forward.

“I make no bones about it that I see myself as a world champion of any company” Taylor began. “As it stands currently, Hangman Page, Moose, Hammerstone, Shingo Takagi, somebody, somewhere is going to lose their spot.

“I’m telling you right now. The next few weeks, enjoy the time that you have with your championship, enjoy your time at the top of the ladder, enjoy your time on the throne because in a few weeks, I’m coming to take it all from you” Taylor continued.

“I forgot one. Will Ospreay. I can’t disrespect my guy like that because like he’s been saying, he’s the real IWGP World Champion, so I would be disrespecting him if I didn’t mention his name as well” the ROH star concluded.

Shane Taylor on World Champions

