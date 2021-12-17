Tegan Nox Releases List Of Stars She Wants To Face

Tegan Nox, now going by the name Nixon Newell has released a list of stars she wants to face and it includes some pretty interesting names.

The former WWE star took on her Twitter earlier today to post the list of talents she wants to go up against now that she has been released from the company.

The list as seen below incorporates a number of AEW stars including the women’s champion Britt Baker, Ruby Soho, Thunder Rosa, and Cash Wheeler:

One more thing, I got it down to a single page…who wants to tussle? ????? pic.twitter.com/QxrI0LpMEG — Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE_) December 17, 2021

Tegan Nox In WWE

Tegan Nox signed with WWE back in 2017. She was supposed to compete in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament but a torn ACL kept her out of it.

She competed in the 2018 version of the tournament before joining NXT full-time in 2019. She tore her ACL again in 2020. It kept her out of action for almost 10 months.

Nox made her SmackDown debut in July this year. She was then drafted to Raw but was released from her WWE contract on November 18, without making any appearances for the red brand.

Since the female star had been promoted to main roster it’s likely that she has a 90 days non-compete clause. This means Tegan Nox will have to wait until February to return to the ring.