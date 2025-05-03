WWE Titan Towers
Ex-Superstar Slams ‘Insane’ WWE After Latest Talent Releases

by Thomas Lowson

WWE has released over a dozen wrestlers from its main roster and WWE NXT, signalling a major change to the company’s roster. From NXT upstarts to Javier Bernal to former World Champions like Braun Strowman, these cuts are bound to have an impact across the card.

On X, Nixon Newell took issue with WWE’s latest mass-layoffs. The former Tegan Nox argued that the these releases were “f***ing insane!” though it’s unclear if she was talking about the wrestlers cut or the manner in which WWE trims down its roster.

Newell knows all about being handed the pink slip from WWE. In November 2021, she was released from WWE for the first time. Newell had been drafted to Raw earlier that year but was cut without ever competing on the red brand.

In December 2022, Newell return, part of the many rehirings under Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. On November 1, 2024, close to two years after her initial release, the Welsh wrestler was cut for the second time.

Talent cut from NXT contracts will have to wait out 30 days while those cut from the main roster will have to wait 90 days before they compete elsewhere. It remains to be seen who makes the most of their opportunity after this latest wave of releases.

Thomas Lowson
