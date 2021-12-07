WWE Day 1 Updated Card: Edge vs. The Miz Announced

Edge vs. The Miz has been officially announced for the upcoming WWE Day 1 PPV.

WWE set up this feud on last week’s episode of Raw when Edge and Miz made their returns where they exchanged words. Miz had an issue with WWE giving so much attention to Edge’s return and there wasn’t anything hyped about his own return. Miz thinks has surpassed Edge a long time ago and Edge should have stayed home for good.

On this week’s show, the war of words continued when the WWE Hall of Famer made an appearance on Miz TV. After the challenge was excepted, Edge faked him out and Miz dropped as he expected a punch to end the segment to make it seem Miz was afraid of Edge.

WWE presents the Day 1 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens – Triple Threat Match

Edge vs. The Miz