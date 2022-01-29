Mustafa Ali Continues Pushing for WWE Release

WWE superstar Mustafa Ali still wants out of the company.

Ali posted on Twitter this morning that he refused to be in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. He also shared that he’s adamant about wanting to leave the WWE. Ali had requested his release on January 16th. However, the WWE refused to honor his wishes.

“No, I would not like to be in rumble. I would like my release,” wrote Ali.

i am requesting my release from wwe pic.twitter.com/Q1QP8SA5zV — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 16, 2022

Mustafa Ali Relationship with WWE

Ali’s Twitter post reconfirms that he and the WWE aren’t on good terms. The company has yet to share if he will participate in the Royal Rumble. While he isn’t on good terms with the company, both fans and wrestlers continue to show their support for Ali. A fan shared that the WWE on FOX’s Twitter account blocked her for voicing support for him, and Ali decided to block WWE on Fox. Based on Ali’s social media posts, it’s unclear if the company will be able to convince him to compete tonight.

WWE Refusing Releases

Ali isn’t the only talent that wants to leave the company. PWInsider Mike Johnson reported that Brian Kendrick requested his release several weeks ago and hasn’t appeared at NXT tapings. However, the WWE hasn’t allowed him to go either. It’s unclear why the WWE refuses to grant Kendrick or Ali their releases.

The WWE faced criticism from fans last year for releasing talent. The company released over 80 wrestlers, claiming that the decision was due to budget cuts. However, they also praised themselves for having a successful year financially. With both Ali and Kendrick requesting their release, WWE fans wonder why they are hesitant to allow them to leave.