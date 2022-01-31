Backstage Royal Rumble Notes

The Royal Rumble PPV brought in a lot of surprises but there were also some names who were brought in but never used.

According to PWinsider, Aksana, Kaitlyn and Jillian Hall were all brought in as security precautions in case some talents didn’t pass the medical protocols. They were obviously not used.

Stars such as The Undertaker and Kurt Angle were backstage for the show. They were photographed with other names who appeared at the event

One name that was long-rumored but wasn’t at the show was Paige. She has been teasing potential feuds but there is no word on if it’s leading to anything.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella ‘The Bella Twins‘ made their return at the Royal Rumble. The belief backstage is that we will see more of them for WrestleMania 38.

WWE Hall Of Famer Ivory was among the names who filmed a Table For 3 episode during the weekend. She also entered the women’s Royal Rumble at #18.

Previous reports have revealed that the plans for both the Rumble matches changed numerous times over the course of Saturday.

One of the changes was the return of Molly Holly who was a late addition to the show. The idea was for her to interact with Nikki A.S.H. to help build Nikki up.

Though it doesn’t appear that the changes were for good. The PPV has been slammed by the fans online and backstage morale is also said to be down after the show.