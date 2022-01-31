Backstage WWE Morale Reportedly Down Following Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar ended up winning the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match and he will announce which title he will challenge for at WrestleMania 38 on Monday’s Raw while Ronda Rousey made her return to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

The morale behind the scenes in WWE was down following the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to PWinsider.com. It comes down to frustration among talent because of the constant changes made over the past week to both Rumble matches.

The feeling among talent is the changes made were the reason why the quality of the Rumble matches was down from previous years and 20 changes were made to the men’s bout including spots that were nixed or changed in addition to the eliminations and order of entrances.

WWE made changes to the Women’s Rumble match as well and people felt frustrated throughout the day because there were so many move parts to keep up with. The overall description given was a “confusing hodgepodge of things”

Vince McMahon was deeply involved in every aspect of the show. One talent said, “We were all in a whirlwind. Just as you had your role and spots down, everything started over and over and now most of us were back to square one. It changed again and again and again. It wasn’t an easy night even before we hit the ring.”