Bobby Lashley: “Roman Reigns Is The Best In The Game Right Now”

After almost 17 years in the business, Bobby Lashley has started to understand that wrestling is about more than just impressive-looking moves. He believes that it’s about telling a story and that’s why the All-Mighty thinks that Roman Reigns is the best wrestler in the business right now.

The former WWE champion was recently asked about his training routine during his appearance on The Pat McAfee show. Replying to it, Bobby explained that his training is the same but as time has gone on, he has started putting more thought into his character work. He also offered some big praise to The Tribal Chief:

“Roman is the best in the game right now because he’s the best storyteller. He has incredible character. He sticks to his character and he makes everything that he does mean more.” said Bobby Lashley, “So as you go on in your career [you understand that]. When you’re young, you want to throw everything out there.

When you start getting to the point of really just understanding what it’s kind of about [you think more]. Mine is [that] I’m mean. So I throw a few mean things in there like the whiplash when I sling the guy against the pole and everything like that. That’s just dirty and that’s mean. As I’ve gotten further in my career, I just think of things to make my character better, not just another cool move that I can throw out there.”

Bobby Lashley is currently scheduled to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE championship at the Royal Rumble PPV this Saturday. You can check out the betting odds for the PPV here.