WATCH: Brody King Makes His AEW Debut, Aligns With Malakai Black

Brody King is officially in AEW and he’s all in on the House of Black.

For weeks, Malakai Black had been teasing bringing in a partner and many speculated it would be Brody. After all, the two are the current PWG Tag Team Champions. Together, they are known as Kings of the Black Throne.

Brody King Is All Elite

On the Jan. 12 episode of Dynamite, Brody King appeared and attacked Penta El Zero Miedo and The Varsity Blondes on behalf of Malakai Black.

Brody’s appearance confirms the report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net back in December. Brody had been working for ROH before the company announced its hiatus. He had also been appearing on NJPW Strong.